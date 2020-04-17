Business anxiously await Level 3 notice - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- Businesses anxiously await the Prime Minister's announcement this coming Monday and whether the country will be moving into Level 3 or staying on Level 4.

- For industries like hospitality and the arts, the lockdown has been unkind for day-to-day business operations, while others who have continued to operate during the lockdown, the new adaptations have been a change for the better, particularly for in the way in which employees work.

- The coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval in the homeless population, but advocates hope it offers radical opportunities for transformation. This has been the instance at a homeless shelter in Gisborne who have ten volunteers, who first opened their doors on April 3.