'Business as usual' in Tāmaki as retail stores re-open

With retail in Waikato now opening after lockdown and with Auckland shops re-opening their doors only one sleep away, economic recovery is back under the spotlight.

Te Aurangahau co-director and associate professor of economics at Massey University Matthew Roskruge is unsure whether some businesses will be able to fully recover from the impacts of the recent Delta lockdown.

“I’m sure businesses are happy to be out of this pandemic but they might just find that their customers are a bit wary about going out in public or about spending, so just reopening doesn’t necessarily mean things will go back to normal.”

Aucklanders move to alert level three, step two from tomorrow, and move towards the new traffic light system from November 29.