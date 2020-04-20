Businesses eagerly await Govt Alert Level announcement

Businesses that have no personal interaction with customers may open soon following today's announcement about whether Level 3 will be implemented soon.

How has lockdown affected they way we spend?

Lockdown meant higher tobacco taxes and rising household costs, including rents.

Fresh fruit and vegetables were more expensive but fuel was cheaper.

Power bills may have increased because more people are working from home and colder weather requires more heating.

Spending on eating out and accommodation plunged by $338 million at the beginning of lockdown.

But that was offset by a $341m increase on supermarket and grocery sales.

While the country waits on confirmation, some Māori business owners like tourism operators are looking for long term certainty.