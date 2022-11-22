'Buy NZ Made' day a reminder for crucial Xmas period

According to Michelle Paki, the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Buy Māori Made, Māori business brings more than just the product itself. Photo / File

The NZ Made executive director is warning of stormy weather for Kiwi producers amid soaring inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues, though he is encouraged by a thriving wave of creative Māori entrepreneurs.

NZ Made promotes locally made products as part of the Business New Zealand lobby group.

Yesterday’s 'Buy NZ Made’ day was a big success for products bearing the iconic black and white ‘NZ made’ logo but it came as painful headwinds hit businesses, Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says.

“Times are tough for our manufacturers – soaring inflation, a cost of living crisis and impending recession are all weighing on their shoulders."

He says there are more than 61,000 Māori-owned or sole trader businesses in this country, and those numbers are surging in what he calls "a really exciting time" for Māori enterprise but he says consumers need to keep the benefits of local production in mind, especially as inflation bites.

“Small businesses in New Zealand employ 600,000 people,” Ambler says.

He’s appealing to Kiwis to opt for quality and longevity over cheap imports, in the lead-up to Christmas, but acknowledges consumers are battling one of the most challenging inflation crises in living memory.

“Our model of consumption has taught us to buy cheaply, use briefly, then dispose of unsustainably,” Ambler says.

“NZ Made flips that model, and encourages people to buy high-quality products that last a lifetime, drastically reducing waste and shipping emissions.”

Māori-owned businesses that implement mātauranga Māori for example, amid rising awareness for conscientious consumerism, are surging in demand, Ambler says.

“We are seeing a wave of creative Māori entrepreneurs thriving in all types of industries,” Ambler says.

That success is mirrored in wildly popular Facebook group 'Buy Māori Made' according to founder Michelle Paki who says Māori business brings with it more than just the product itself.

'Helping New Zealand thrive'

“You’re investing in so much more when you buy from pakihi Māori - you’re investing in te reo Māori, mātauranga Māori, hauora, we come with more,” Paki says.

Ambler says research suggests 64 per cent of Kiwis would prefer to buy NZ Made over imports, and that’s good for the economy, especially as importers struggle with the fallout from supply-chain hangovers from Covid-19 lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“There has never been a better time to bring manufacturing home,” he says.

More than 200 businesses took part in Buy NZ Made Day, according to Ambler, but he hopes that consumer loyalty will continue into what can be the make-or-break holiday period for some manufacturers.

“Every day should be NZ Made Day. But people need a reminder in the lead-up to Christmas.” Ambler says.

“It’s about doing the right thing for our community and helping New Zealand thrive.”