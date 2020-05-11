Cabinet agrees we are ready to move into Level 2 - Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a downgrade to Alert Level will commence on Thursday 14 May.

“I am announcing that cabinet agrees we are ready to move into level two. To open up the economy as safely as possible," the PM says.

On Thursday 14 May the following businesses can open:

Retail

Malls

Cafes

Restaurants

Cinemas

Public facilities such as playgrounds and gyms

Social gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

Ardern issued a caveat, "Go and see your mum, just don’t turn it into a massive family reunion while you are at it!

"Irresponsible behaviour will take us backwards.

"This restriction of 10 people applies to church meetings, religious activities, and tangihanga.

"Schools will open from Monday 18th May. They have been given a week to prepare.

"Bars will be able to open from Thursday 21st May as well. This is because bars have been areas of mass transmission of the virus.

“They (bars) do pose the most risk," Ardern says.

She added that the Government intends to increase their support for businesses, the specifics will be announced in this week's Budget announcement.

For that reason, Jacinda Ardern has named the budget 'Rebuilding Together'.