Cabinet reshuffle signals new era for Māori MPs

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced his new cabinet line-up, with promotions and change for Māori Labour MPs.

Willow Jean Prime becomes Minister for Youth and takes on Conservation from retiring MP Poto Williams.

Rino Tirikatene is the new Minister for Courts and Minister of State for Trade and Exports.

Peeni Henare loses his defence portfolio but is the new Minister for Tourism and picks up ACC, which Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni previously held. He also holds on to Whānau Ora.

Nanaia Mahuta loses the local government portfolio and the headache of Three Waters reforms; she takes on disarmament and arms control and retains foreign affairs.

Willie Jackson holds on to his Māori development and broadcasting portfolios; signalling the merger of TVNZ and Radio NZ is likely to continue.

Kiritapu Allan remains the youngest serving justice minister and will also be the new Minister for Regional Development.

Kelvin Davis keeps his place at No. 3 on Labour's list and his portfolios for Te Arawhiti, children and Corrections.