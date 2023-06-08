Call for government to protect pēpi against alcohol-related harm

Māori affected by irreversible brain damage caused by alcohol have appealed to the Government to honor historical promises of safeguarding Māori from the harmful effects of alcohol.

During a half-day hui on fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) held at Parliament, Crown officials engaged with FASD experts and individuals who have firsthand experience with the disorder resulting from prenatal alcohol exposure.

Associate Minister of Health Willow-Jean Prime, the host of the hui, made an announcement regarding the launch of an advisory group called Hauā mai te Kopū, meaning "harm from the womb." This group aims to collaborate with various government agencies to reduce the harm associated with alcohol consumption.

Raawiri David Ratuu, the lead claimant for Wai 2624, a Waitangi Tribunal claim highlighting the Crown's failure to uphold legislation protecting Māori from alcohol-related harm, will serve as the co-chair of the advisory group.

According to Stuff During a hearing in March 2022, Ratuu directly addressed the Tribunal, holding the Crown accountable for the health disparities faced by Māori due to alcohol.

"The bottom line is how many more Māori and babies have to suffer through the neglect of the Crown? They have been complicit." Ratuu said.

This compelled the Tribunal to invite the Crown to collaborate with Ratuu in addressing FASD before the final report, ultimately leading to the hui. Ratuu expressed confidence that the hui represents a turning point for families living with FASD.

"After years of relentless advocacy by those impacted by FASD, highlighting the disproportionate impact on Māori caused by alcohol, we have finally been heard," Ratuu said Thursday.

While research indicates a decline in alcohol consumption during pregnancy among New Zealanders in general, estimates reveal that the prevalence of FASD among Māori remains higher than any other ethnic group in Aotearoa, both in the past decade and in 2018/19.

Ratuu (Ngāti te Ata Waiohua, Waikato-Tainui, and Ngāti Maniapoto) will co-chair Hauā mai te Kopū alongside Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa), a Māori law expert.

The advisory will consist of FASD experts and individuals from affected families, providing independent and timely insights to Crown agencies operating in the health and disability sector.

The initial steps involve establishing a culturally appropriate definition of FASD, developing a national database for FASD cases, and mapping the life journey of individuals living with FASD. The group will also oversee the development of a comprehensive national action plan for FASD.

"Our focus will center on ensuring effective and equitable outcomes, enabling those with the condition to realize their full potential," Ratuu emphasized.

"We are placing a symbolic marker today, declaring that the prevalence of FASD will no longer hinder those affected by the condition from living a complete life,"

Through his role as executive chair of Kōkiri ki Tāmaki Makaurau Trust, Ratuu has dedicated years to advocating for those affected by alcohol-related issues.

Ratuu's claim is one among more than 200 comprising the Wai 2575 Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry.

The inquiry will examine the Treaty breaches in health services and outcomes for Māori, addressing areas such as smoking, mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, cancer, obesity, and suicide rates.

The Trust aims to address the disproportionate harm and inequities faced by Māori due to alcohol, striving for a transformation in societal attitudes toward alcohol, akin to the changes witnessed with tobacco.

-initial reporting, Stuff