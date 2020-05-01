Call for govt to work with Māori for Level 3-1 strategies - 4:30pm Newsbreak

- Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt, is urging the government to reinvigorate its commitment to work in partnership with Māori as it devises and puts in place strategies for Alert Level 3 and beyond.

- With no surfing allowed at Level 4, surfers from all around the country have finally been reunited with their surfboards after almost five weeks without catching any waves. One of Māoridom's successful longboarders has said that he has gained a lot more appreciation for Tangaroa during this break.