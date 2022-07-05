Call for online vigilance as digital use grows in Aotearoa

Lockdowns and the subsequent work-from-home phenomenon that swept across the world in the past two years are reflected in new research released by Digital Identity NZ.

It found two-thirds of Kiwis were now more likely to go online to do things than face to face.

That has prompted calls from NZTech for people to remain cautious online.

"As people’s lives and work become more reliant on the digital environment so does the need for our ability to trust the digital environment," NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller said .

“This increasing use of digital platforms and services can easily be shaken if people lose trust in the digital environment.

“At the same time, if there is a high level of trust, people increasingly use digital tools and services, which leads to better competition, higher productivity and better outcomes for all."

It comes as a digital trust summit is being planned for later this month in Wellington, including former NZTech board member Kaye-Maree Dunn (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Rangikoianake, Ngāti Mahanga and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri), who will discuss the importance of community and end-user as the key stakeholders in digital security.

“Building and maintaining digital trust is critical for Aotearoa’s economic future and it is a complex area bringing together privacy, cyber-security and digital identity, all of which will be analysed and discussed at the upcoming Digital Trust Hui," Muller says.