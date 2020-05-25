Calls for Air NZ to allow their staff to have a say in job losses

The union E Tū representing around 4,000 Air New Zealand staff are calling for Air New Zealand to allow their staff to have a better influence on the decisions made around their jobs.

Air New Zealand is expected to lay off around 3,500 people because its revenue has dropped from nearly $6bil to $500mil due to the impact of COVID-19.

E Tū Assistant National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh wants union members involved in all decisions where the airline is concerned.

“We are calling on [Air New Zealand] to go back to the practices that they’ve had until very recently which is proper engagement and forums where the voices of the people doing the work are really heard and that the workers can have some influence of the direction of the company.”

She says the staff are feeling devastated about losing their jobs.

"When you work for Air New Zealand the company calls its staff Air New Zealanders. So when people get laid off they’re not just losing income, they’re losing jobs, they’re really losing, it’s almost like a nationality."

Air New Zealand received a $900mil bailout from the government and the wage subsidy has been extended to help staff. But even in a year Air New Zealand be 30 per cent smaller than it is today.

Mackintosh says the union is calling on the airline to listen to the voices of staff and treat them with dignity.

“It’s more than just a commercial enterprise Air New Zealand. It’s our national carrier. It’s got a huge central part now. Infrastructure, not just our physical infrastructure but the social infrastructure of this country.”

She says Air New Zealand is putting profit before people.

“So instead of taking more account of the needs of the staff at this time it is looking really to cut costs and to save money. That is what they’ve stated they’re doing.”

Mackintosh says for Air New Zealand staff who have a membership with E Tū, 70 per cent of the international crew will be left without jobs as well as 30 per cent of staff right across the company.

Among the overall E Tū membership, it’s going to be closer to 40 per cent, she says.

Mackintosh says 900 long-haul aircrew, 1500 aircrew, ground staff and people working in engineering will be affected.

“It’s right across,” she says.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran also announced last Friday a reduction of his executive team as the airline adapts to a much smaller scale in the wake of the impact of COVID-19.

“As we have done in all parts of our business, we are creating the structure that is appropriate for an airline which we expect will take two years to get back to 70 percent of its former size. On that basis I have reduced the size of the Executive team from nine to six,” Foran says.

Chief Strategy Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd will depart the airline on 31 May and Chief Air Operations and People Safety Officer John Whittaker on 31 July. Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod will step away from the airline full-time on 31 May and will provide advisory support to the Chief Executive Officer and Board during the current business transformation phase.

Foran says the portfolios of the three departing Executives will be absorbed by the remaining members of the Executive team.

The union hopes to sit down with the company leaders to talk about the future and about the effect on the company and communities.

Te Ao has asked for comment from Air New Zealand about the support the company is offering staff but are awaiting a reply. More to come.