Calls for Te Matatini to use opportunity to raise funds for affected regions

Broadcaster and kaihaka Kereama Wright says Te Matatini has made the right call to proceed with the national kapa haka festival next week despite some parts of the country still cleaning up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wright says while he sympathises with those communities and whānau hardest hit, including Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tai Rāwhiti and Te Matau a Māui, he believes the festival might be just what is needed to bring a bit of joy during a testing time.

"Ko te tūmanako ia, mā tēnei whakataetae, mā tēnei momo ahurea otirā tēnei ahurei ka whakapiki, ka whakarāngai ake i te wairua otirā i te mauri o te hunga e pōkaikaha ana i tēnei wā nei."

(Hopefully, through Te Matatini those people doing it tough at the moment can have their spirits lifted, if for just a short time.)

Wright who will head to Tāmaki Makaurau with his Ngāti Whakaue rōpū next week suggests Te Matatini organisers should utilise the festival to raise funds for those regions suffering the effects of the cyclone as past Te Matatini have done in responding to a natural disaster.

"I kite tātou i te wā o te Covid ko tērā telethon i whakahaerehia e Bailey Mackey mā, i tino whai hua tērā mō te whakakipakipa i te iwi ki te wero otirā ki te takahi i te ara e tika ana. I ngā tau ki muri ko te Rū o te Manawa i whakahaerehia mai ki roto o Te Arawa mō ngā pārūrenga o te rū o Ōtautahi nō reira me whakamahi e tātou o Te Matatini hei tūāpapa kohi pūtea, kohi rauemi tuku āwhina ki a rātou e noho pani ana, e noho pōkaikaha ana.

(We saw the telethon during the Covid pandemic that Bailey Mackey and others produced that successfully increased the number of people doing the right thing and getting vaccinated. In previous years, during the Rū o te Manawa event here in Te Arawa where kapa haka raised money for Christchurch earthquake recovery. So yes, Te Matatini should be used as a platform to raise funds for those who are affected at the moment.)

"Ki te kore, ki te noho ko te whakataetae te matua ka ngaro pea te wairua tika o tēnei momo hui. Kāore e kore kei te whakaarohia e te poari otirā e ngā kaipāpaho tēnei rautaki i tēnei wā nei. Te tūmanako."

(If not, if Te Matatini remains simply as a competition, we risk losing the essence of the kaupapa. No doubt the board and their partners are talking about a plan as we speak. Hopefully.)

"Koirā te mana o tēnei momo ahurea, he kohi pūtea kia pai ai te tuku rauemi i tika ana me ngā āwhina e tika ana ki a rātou e noho parekura ana i tēnei wā.

(That's the strength of this kind of cultural event, it's the ability to raise funds and awareness for those who need the most help at a time such as this.)

"Me pono taku kōrero kāore au e tino whakaaro kua tae te wā kia whakakorea. Heoi kei te whai whakaaro au ki ngā kaihaka kei roto i a Ngāti Kahungunu e haka ana mā Tūhourangi. Kua mau rātou i ngā āhuatanga o te āwha, o te waipuke engari ko te tūmanako ka whai oranga rātou i roto i ngā mahi kohi pūtea, whakaemi rauemi e rere ana."

(To be honest, I was never in support of cancelling or postponing the event. But I am empathetic of those kaihaka living in Hawke's Bay but performing for Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao. They've been caught up in the devastation caused by the cyclone and flooding, so hopefully they can receive some of the goodwill shown by the various fundraising and donation drives happening around the motu.)

He says one thing Te Matatini could do to alleviate concerns or fears held by the wider haka public is to reveal its contingency plans it says are in place should Auckland also be subjected to severe weather again next week.

"Kei te kī a Te Matatini i a rātou tētahi kāinga rua, kāinga toru anō hoki arā ko Claudelands Arena i Kirikiriroa. Engari, ēkene kua tae te wā kia whakamaherehia ēnei rautaki whakamahere tūmatawhānui nei kia mōhio ai te iwi he aha te aha kia kore ai te iwi e noho i te pōuriuri i te mea koirā tētahi mate kua kitea i ngā wiki tata nei i tā Te Matatini kura mahora i ēnei kōrero."

(Te Matatini says it has a number of contingency plans, including Claudelands Arena in Hamilton, I believe. But it is probably about time now for them to formalise those plans and tell the public so we all know what's going on and the people aren't kept in the dark like we've seen and heard in recent weeks as Te Matatini has appeared to keep things quiet.)