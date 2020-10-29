Cancer patient 'blown away' by heartfelt messages from All Blacks

Four-year-old Te Houkura Reo Tipa has been battling with neuroblastoma cancer since 2017 but in spite of the hardship, his spirits were lifted this week by heartfelt messages from his All Black heroes.

His mother, Kare Tipa, says her son was “blown away” when he saw the touching tribute video from some of his favourite players, including Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett.

“He had a tangi, I think we all had a tangi,” says Tipa.

The video was played to him while he was surrounded by friends and family at their home, which his mum says, made it all the more special.

“Having spent half of his life in the hospital, that was the icing on the cake.

"To have that video played on that day, with everybody there.”

Source / Te Ao Mārama

Te Houkurareo has been in and out of the hospital for most of his life after going into Starship Hospital in 2017 and being diagnosed within half an hour.

“Going to Starship for the first time and seeing kids with cancer it's quite shocking and then being diagnosed in half an hour and finding out we would be living there with other children and families who have the same disorder, it was something surreal to adapt to.

“It pervades every corner of the person - financially, physically, emotionally and it's about finding out what life is and where you draw your strength from," says Tipa.

Before her son was diagnosed, Tipa says she had never heard of the cancer before and says it's very tricky to identify.

“The neuroblastoma is known for hiding out in the nervous system or in the bones, so it's often hard to locate, and it's also infamous for occupying the adrenal gland.

"So when he was showing symptoms of very sore legs and hardly being able to walk, the doctors were looking from the hips down - the adrenal gland is tucked up under the heart."

Tipa says she is having talks with the All Blacks administration about a possible face-to-face meeting with her son when they return home from Australia.

“That would be a dream come true,” she says.