Canes in for a "massive battle" to stop Crusaders

After losing to the Blues last week, the Hurricanes are focused on bouncing back against the Crusaders tonight at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

The Canes stopped the Crusaders in their tracks last season, ending their thirty-six home game winning streak. However, whether they can magic-up another upset against a Canterbury side that is rarely beaten at home remains to be seen.

The Crusaders are coming off a 26-13 away win over the Highlanders in round one and are strengthened by the return of All Black David Havili in the backs, who suffered a pre-season knock to the head.

Codie's was pretty special... and this wasn't too bad either from Sevu and Bryn. And how about the coverage from @skysportnz great job all round! #HIGvCRU #Forever pic.twitter.com/Z90fcI940S — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) February 26, 2021

The Hurricanes have also made changes, with the midfield combination of Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen returning to provide more attacking threat. The added punch they offer will come as no surprise to Crusaders coach Scott Robertson who told superrugby.co.nz, "We're still aware of the power game-breakers they have got."

Hurricanes coach Jason Hollands is aware his team will have to turn in a big one if they are to get the victory they are after.

"She's going to be a massive battle but we know if we play well, and the way we want, we can win."

Kick-off is at 4:35pm