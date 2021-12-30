Canterbury DHB hits 90 percent double-dose

Canterbury DHB has crossed another vaccination milestone with 95% of its eligible population now double-dosed; the news coming amid New Zealand's first community case of the highly contagious omicron coronavirus strain.

Omicron Update

Yesterday New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Omicron in the community.

The patient was tested nine days after arriving in the country, but didn't observe self-isolation guidelines, or wait until testing negative, before circulating in the community.

Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins told media this morning as many as 100 contacts could exist including almost 50 who visited a prominent Auckland night club on Boxing day.

The case is not connected to other omicron cases who stayed at the same managed isolation facility and investigations continue as to how and when the man contracted the virus.

Regional update

The Ministry of Health is also reporting 60 new community cases across the motu today from Northland to Canterbury.

There is one case in the Hokianga today linked to an already isolating household while Auckland is reporting 20 new cases

A spike of 28 new Waikato cases sees it overtake Auckland; 24 of them are located in Te Kuiti, 2 in Te Awamutu, 1 in Otorohanga. The final location is yet to be determined.

8 new cases in the Bay of Plenty are all located in Tauranga. 6 cases are linked to a previous case, with 2 still under investigation.

Lakes has one new case in Rotorua; the individual is in home isolation.

Gisborne has reported one new case bring the total cases in Tairawhiti to three. All three have moved to managed isolation.

Canterbury has reported one new case who has also been transferred to MIQ.

Ministry of Health Holiday Reminder

The Ministry reminded holiday makers to remain vigilant as they travelled around the motu; reaffirming the need to wear masks and check-in with the NZ Covid tracer app.

Those feeling unwell or exhibiting any symptoms should seek a test and self isolate until a negative result is returned.

The ministry reaffirmed the importance of vaccines and boosters to slow the spread of the virus and prevent hospitalisation or death.

"Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of COVID-19, including Omicron. With 90% of the eligible population now double-dosed, and the booster programme underway, New Zealanders are well protected." it said.

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,973,416 first doses (94%); 3,845,831 second doses (91%); 28,471 third primary doses; 295,666 booster doses

Vaccines administered yesterday: 1,134 first doses; 6,627 second doses; 420 third primary doses and 15,747 booster doses.

Māori (percentage of eligible people): 499,800 first doses (88%); 458,543 second doses (80%)

Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people): 271,051 first doses (95%); 258,127 second doses (90%)

Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people)

Northland DHB: First doses (88%); second doses (84%)

Auckland Metro DHBs: First doses (96%); second doses (93%)

Waikato DHB: First doses (94%); second doses (90%)

Bay of Plenty DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Lakes DHB: First doses (92%); second doses (87%)

Taranaki DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Tairawhiti DHB: First doses (91%); second doses (86%)

Canterbury DHB: First doses (98%); second doses (95%)

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: 44; North Shore: 7; Auckland: 15; Middlemore: 18; Tauranga: 2; Lakes: 2

Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only): Unvaccinated or not eligible (16 cases / 42.1%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (9 cases / 23.7%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (13 cases / 34.2%)

Average age of current hospitalisations: 54

Cases in ICU or HDU: 7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 2 in Tauranga)

Cases

Seven day rolling average of community cases: 44.3

Number of new community cases: 60

Number of new cases identified at the border: 11

Location of new community cases: Northland (1), Auckland (20), Waikato (28), Bay of Plenty (8), Lakes (1), Tairāwhiti (1), Canterbury (1).

Number of community cases (total): 10,776 (in current community outbreak)

Cases epidemiologically linked (total): 8077

Number of active cases (total): 1,128 (cases identified in the past 21 days and not yet classed as recovered)

Confirmed cases (total): 13687

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total): 6230

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements): 82%

Percentage who have returned at least one result: 76%

Tests

Number of tests total (last 24 hours): 13,851

Tests rolling average (last 7 days): 11,811

Auckland tests total (last 24 hours): 6,274