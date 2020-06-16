Canterbury Museum seeks input on redevelopment of Maori exhibition

Canterbury Museum - Source / Flikr

Canterbury Museum, which has shut a long-running 'moa-hunter' diorama after criticism over its inaccuracy in depicting early Maori in Aotearoa is seeking public input on proposed redevelopment.

The Museum has a Māori advisory committee to steer the changes.

Committee member Puamiria Parata-Goodall (Ngāi Tūahuriri) is inviting everyone to have their say by making a submission on the museum website.

Parata-Goodall said the museum will be working with iwi and hapū to help them tell their stories.

Telling iwi and hapū stories, their way, instead of having that done by others is the new way.

"This is our opportunity to tell our stories - exciting stuff!" Puamiria Parata-Goodall says.