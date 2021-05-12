Car crash causes damage to headstones in Gisborne cemetery

A single-car crash has caused damage to headstones at a cemetery in Gisborne.

The accident occurred on Nelson Road in Makauri on Tuesday night. The vehicle went off the road and rolled into Taruheru Cemetery, damaging a "significant number" of headstones nearest to the road.

Police say the sole occupant of the vehicle had only minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have been in contact with the Gisborne District Council, who are going through a process of identification of the damaged headstones to contact the whānau of who they are a part of. A kaumātua was at the cemetery this morning to bless the site.

Police continue to make enquiries into the cause of the crash.