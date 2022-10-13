Carbon credit plan another ‘land grab’ - Māori Climate Commissioner says

Government plans to reduce livestock farming emissions could disproportionately affect Māori, and force forestry owners to sell their carbon credits to the Crown. / File

"Another Māori land grab" that threatens tino rangatiratanga. That was Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata's shocked reaction today to Climate Change Minister James Shaw saying the government was considering becoming the exclusive buyer of carbon credits, locking private buyers out of the market.

Awatere Huata said any suggestion the government could “became a buyer – or even the exclusive buyer – of units from forest owners” was a plan to “nationalise the earnings” from the Māori green economy and force owners of whenua Māori into a new dependence on the Crown.

Polluting businesses are currently issued carbon credits from the government or can buy them from private forestry owners, to offset their carbon emissions; Shaw tabled the idea of the government becoming the only buyer and distributor of credits, as a way to restrict a business’s polluting operations, by not selling them credits.

The latest controversy comes just weeks after the Māori Forestry Association was at loggerheads with Shaw over a proposal to strip pine forests from receiving any credits in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), to encourage planting of natives.

Hitting Māori landowners

Te Kapunga Dewes from Ngā Pou ā Tāne, the National Māori Forestry Association, told teaomaori.news Pine was the only option for some places because land returned to Iwi was often inaccessible or prone to high winds, which natives weren’t suitable for.

The criticism comes amid a dire 24 hours for Shaw, yesterday a government-issued report revealed plans for an agriculture emissions pricing system will also disproportionately disadvantage Māori landowners.

The government had to commit to working with iwi-owned and Māori farming interests after its report showed the $16 billion of Māori farming assets, which employs more than 19,000 people, was on the line.

"An emissions pricing system is likely to disproportionately disadvantage Māori landowners with flow-on effects for Māori more broadly, particularly if there is no assistance in place to mitigate some of the impacts," the report reads.

Māori own around 1.5 million hectares of farmland and operate up to 25 percent of New Zealand sheep and beef farmland.

The asset base included $8.6 billion in sheep and beef farming, which was a lower emitter, yet industry bodies said yesterday sheep and beef could be hit harder than dairy under the plan, which Māori hold just $4.9 billion of assets in.

'Cut dairy, sheep and beef stock levels'

Te Pāti Māori Party climate change spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer slammed the potential to disproportionately affect Māori sheep and beef farms, but ultimately renewed calls to reduce all livestock farming.

“Our policy is to immediately price methane emissions under the ETS, set limits on stocking levels, and phase out synthetic nitrogen fertilisers, while also requiring manufacturers and importers of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser to pay for emissions under the ETS (emissions trading scheme)," Ngarewa-Packer said.

"Rather than advantaging intensive dairy – and disadvantaging less polluting Māori-owned beef and sheep farms, as this plan does - we would establish a $300m Mātai Ahuwhenua innovation and support fund to incentivise farmers, particularly Māori farmers, to transition to regenerative and value-add farming."

The emissions pricing system is now out for consultation, with the government reiterating nothing will change before submissions from the Climate Change Commission Iwi consultation is undertaken.

"Potential options to alleviate disproportionate impacts of an emissions-pricing system have been proposed, including ringfencing revenue to support Māori landowners and agribusinesses and recognising sequestration,” the report says.

"The government is considering feedback from Māori in the development of the pricing system."

Shaw has stressed no decisions on forestry credits and reforms to the ETS are set in stone either.

“This isn’t going to happen by Christmas, by the election. It’s a long process,” he said.