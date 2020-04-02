Caregivers job made easy with new cellphones and data packages

Oranga Tamariki is providing cell phones and data packages to caregivers who need it most.

General Manager of Caregiver Recruitment and Support Services Janet Smart says during lockdown this will support caregiver families that don't have internet access or phones.

The phones and data will help caregivers stay in contact with their support networks. Children and young people will also be able to stay in touch with their whānau and access schooling online.

The cellphone and data will be distributed over the coming weeks.