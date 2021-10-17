Carlos Spencer to coach in United States

By Te Ao - Māori News
Photo / File

Former All Blacks and Auckland Blues star first-five Carlos Spencer (Ngati Kahungunu, Muaūpoko) will coach in the United States next year.

Spencer says he will take up a role as assistant coach with NOLA Gold, a New Orleans professional rugby team that competes in the Major League Rugby (MLR) competition in the US.

"I look forward to bringing all my experience and my skill to the NOLA Gold outfit," Spencer said in a social media post.

He will join the Eastern Conference team for the 2022 MLR season under Australian-born head coach Nate Osborne, who was attack coach with the USA Eagles at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Spencer's coaching record includes time on the coaching staff with the Lions, Sharks and Kings in South Africa, and Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan.

He joined the Wellington Hurricanes in 2019 as an assistant coach but was released the following year due to the pandemic.

"Really excited about the challenge ahead. Hopefully, we can create some memorable moments," Spencer said.

The NOLA Gold, who moved to a new 10,000-seat stadium earlier this year, finished fifth this season, failing to qualify for the conference playoffs.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories