Carlos Spencer 'still competitive as'

Rugby great Carlos Spencer jumped into the boxing ring this week in support of Fight for Life.

Spencer, 46, who has been back in the country for the past 3.5 weeks, spoke to his teammate Liam Messam.

"Compared to where I was three weeks ago when I first had my sparring session - when I felt 'what the heck am I doing? I shouldn't be doing this man, not at my age' - but to now, I'm starting to feel a little bit more comfortable."

It's been eight years out of the ring for Spencer.

"I thought my last effort against Monty (Betham) would have been my last one. But here I am eight years later and still competitive as."

"As soon as someone chucks a challenge at me, it doesn't take me long to think about it. I just want to keep myself busy and it's just that challenge."

Spencer's opponent on Thursday was rugby league star Paul Whatuira.