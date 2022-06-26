Carlos Ulberg secures emphatic first round TKO victory in UFC Vegas 57

Video & image credit: ESPN

City Kickboxing has started off the June-July UFC takeover with a bang, with light heavyweight Carlos 'Black Jag' Ulberg securing a TKO victory moments ago.

The Tainui, Te Atiawa and Ngāti Hāmoa mixed martial artist made quick work of his Cameroonian opponent Tafon Nuchukwi, within one minute and 15 seconds of round one.

After a rocking hook-like jab staggered Nchukwi, Ulberg capitalised with a flurry of strikes that had Nchukwi on the ground, with the referee Herb Dean stopping the contest.

Ulberg's matchup was the feature fight for the preliminary card of the night's event.

His third UFC fight and second victory, this was Ulberg's first KO/TKO victory since entering the UFC through winning his fight in Dana White's Contender Series in 2020.

'Black Jag' did not arrive at the UFC Apex alone, with teammates Brad Riddell, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya sitting and cheering from the rafters. These three fighters take the spotlight next weekend for UFC 276 in Nevada.

On July 30, NZ time, Te Ao Toa presenter and flyweight contender Kaiwhare Kara-France will have his chance to capture UFC gold going up against Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of UFC 277. Teammate and welterweight Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha will also be part of the fight card against the USA's Orion Cosce.