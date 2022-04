Photo / File

Olympic champion Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) has been beaten in a photo finish in the K1 500m final at the sprint nationals at Lake Karapiro today.

She was beaten by just 0.8s by world champion Aimee Fisher who came from behind to win the race.

The two will meet again on Sunday in another race this distance to help selectors decide who will represent New Zealand at the world championships in Canada in August.

A third race will happen next week if needed.