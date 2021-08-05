If four gold medals weren't enough for world canoeing champion Lisa Carrington, she can now add one more.

The Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and Ngāti Porou descendant snatched the gold medal in the K-1 A 500m finals with a time of 1:51.216, just moments ago at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With this, Carrington becomes New Zealand's most successful Olympian ever, with a New Zealand record for gold medals (five).

The 32-year-old took the lead early on and never looked like conceding the advantage, winning comfortably.

The win gives Carrington her third gold medal in a single Olympic Games and takes her total medal haul to six.

Earlier, the results of the men's shot put final were exactly the same as Rio 2016. Tom Walsh added to the medal tally winning the bronze medal with a season-best throw of 22.47m, while silver and gold went to USA athletes Joe Kovacs and Ryan Crouser. Crouser smashed the Olympic record with a throw of 23.30m.

Carrington's chase for more gold doesn't stop today, as she will also compete in the K4 500m.