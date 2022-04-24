Carrington has eye on Paris Olympics

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) has more Games dreams still to fulfill with her focus set on Paris 2024.

"All things, the way I'd like it to go is get to Paris '24," Carrington told Te Ao Toa.

"I mean still a lot of training, a lot of selections to make, that type of thing."

Carrington is looking forward to the personal discoveries that will come from this challenge.

"I'm excited to see what's to learn and grow over the next couple of years."

She would also enjoy seeing more Māori involved in the sport.

"Go in your community and find your kayak club. There's not many of them around the country but, you know, in Whakatāne there's a kayak club right on the river, Eastern Bay Canoe Club. Obviously, that's who I'm repping today.

"If you want to get into it, it's fun. We need more people, more Māori paddling."