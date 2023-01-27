Cars floating, flights grounded, people being evacuated - Auckland lashed by wild weather

A car was carried away by flood waters as occupants clung to the side amid torrential downpours in Tāmaki Makaurau. Video / Facebook

A body has been discovered in a culvert on Auckland's north shore amid the torrential downpour hitting the region.

The body was seen by a member of the public, near Target Rd in the Wairau Valley and Police were called to the scene at 7:25 P.M.

Residents in some flood-prone areas of Tāmaki Makaurau are being evacuated as homes are destabilised by landslides, or engulfed by floodwaters.

Auckland bus way swamped pic.twitter.com/9XIcsm2Lrz — Adam (@CrazyIdeasNZ) January 27, 2023

More than 170 millimetres of rain has fallen across the city today, with 71mm falling between 7pm and 8pm and mayor Wayne Brown is now considering declaring a state of emergency.

"We want to make sure that all residents are kept informed, and emergency services are able to reach those who are most vulnerable and at risk as quickly as possible. Do not put yourself at risk" Brown said earlier on Twitter.

Every international flight into Auckland Airport has also been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled, with the terminal flooded; fans headed to the Elton John concert at Mount Smart stadium have been told the gig is cancelled.

FENZ say they are responding to over 500 calls related to the heavy rain, with every fire truck in Auckland dispatched and 14 people answering 111 calls.

A MetService rain warning has been extended to 3 A.M.

MP Ricardo Menendez March, one of those evacuated - has posted a video to Twitter showing floodwaters slamming into houses.

"We’ve just had to evacuate our home as the water was rising rapidly... Pls follow civil defence advice" the MP wrote.

We’ve just had to evacuate our home as the water was already rising rapidly and coming in aggressively. We found ourselves with someone’s dog for a while before leaving. Thinking of all the locals who have had been affected by today’s floods. Pls follow civil defence advice pic.twitter.com/a9vXptXoFz — Ricardo Menéndez (@RMarchNZ) January 27, 2023

Northwestern and southwestern motorways ground to a halt earlier ahead of the city's anniversary, long weekend.

A video posted to social media shows a car being carried away by flood waters as the occupants cling to the side.

Police say people should delay any non-essential travel, and they're urging those who must head out to drive to conditions by increasing following distances and being aware of fellow drivers.

The weather is also wreaking havoc with ferry schedules with all Auckland City, Beach Haven and Hobsonville Point services replaced by alternative transport.

A home in West Auckland destabilised by land slides following more than 170 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours. Photo / Facebook

Significant flooding is impacting Rānui, Taupaki, Albany, New Lynn, Henderson, Kumeū amongst other regions in Auckland's west.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis posted on Facebook that some homes in Rānui and Swanson in west Auckland are knee deep in water.

There are slips on both Dome Valley Road and Kaipara Flats Road, forcing road closures and traffic diversions police say.

Pictures on social media show land slides also destabilising homes in West Auckland.

A man and his dog making the most out of floodwaters in a swamped West Auckland sports field. Photo / Facebook

The public is advised not to travel to West Coast Beaches due to the sea conditions.

A land slide has come down on a house in Remuera in central Auckland.

Police, Fire and Emergency, USAR and Civil Defence are being called to the area on Shore Road, which runs along Hobson Bay and the Orakei Basin.

On the north shore, Countdown Mairangi Bay is flooded with a number of cars trapped in the carpark, and the Mairangi Bay village is also flooded with water pouring into shops.

Surf lifesavers are dragging inflatable rescue boats through flooded streets in the area to assist with rescuing stranded people.

A land slide has come down on a house in the central city suburb of Remuera. Photo / Supplied

FENZ says it's giving priority to people in danger and urges people to call 111 only if life or safety is at risk and the volume of calls was causing delays in answering them.

Fire and Emergency advised if water was entering your property, you should lift furniture and possessions without putting yourself at risk.

