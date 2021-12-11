Case numbers continue to drop; MOH provides update on Māori vaccinations

Photo / File

Eighty-six per cent of eligible Māori have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health says. Seventy-four per cent are fully vaccinated.

This update comes as the ministry reports 63 new community cases today, in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Canterbury.

Fifty-three of the cases are in Auckland, while the ministry says both Northland cases are in Paihia. Recent travel to Auckland is thought to be the likely source of the new Northland infections, health officials who are investigating say.

In Auckland, a staff member at Aria Park aged residential care facility in Epsom has tested positive for Covid-19. The ministry says health staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

An Auckland border worker has also tested positive for Covid-19, as part of routine surveillance testing. The case is under investigation and is yet to be classified as either a community or border case, the ministry says. The case has not been included in today’s community cases.

Waikato has three new linked cases. The ministry says cases continue to be detected in Te Kūiti. "We urge everyone living in or around the town to remain vigilant."

Today's new Bay of Plenty case is in Tauranga and remains under investigation for any link to previously reported cases. Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice, the ministry says.

The new Taranaki case was reported yesterday and is included in today’s official tally.

The ministry says the two Canterbury cases are both in Christchurch and are linked to previous cases.

Hospital

Sixty people are in hospital with Covid-19, the ministry says. Eleven are in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 24 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, two in Tauranga and one in Nelson-Marlborough. Their average age is 50 years old.

Three require intensive care or high dependency unit support - one in Auckland, one in Middlemore and one in North Shore.

Fifty-one per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 22 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 22 per cent are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of seven per cent is unknown, the ministry says.