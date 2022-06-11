Case numbers dip, as eight more deaths reported

Reported Covid cases are down today, with the Health Ministry announcing 5,202 new community cases in their Saturday update.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5914 today, down on last Friday's 6,841.

There are currently 41,388 active cases across the Aotearoa community.

A person in their 60s is among the eight people the ministry says have died recently with Covid. Those who died also included four people in their 70s, one in their 80s, and two who were aged over 90.

Three were women and five were men, who were from the Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington, Canterbury, South Canterbury and Southern DHB regions.

332 people are in hospital with Covid, including four in intensive care. Their average age is 62.