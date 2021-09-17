Case numbers drop to 11 today

Another drop from yesterday's numbers sees 11 new community cases reported today by Public health director Dr Caroline McElnay.

All are in Auckland, taking the total in the Delta outbreak to 1,007.

Two cases today are yet to be linked to other cases and are being investigated.

Some 535 people have now recovered from Covid-19 in Auckland.

The number of people in hospital has dropped to 14, with two in North Shore Hospital, eight in Middlemore and four in Auckland Hospital.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 13 community cases. However, in today’s reporting of yesterday’s cases who were infectious in the community, it is reporting 15 due to two different data systems and a small lag in data reportage.

There are, again, five cases at the border today.

A positive wastewater result was found in East Auckland (the catchment includes Pakuranga, Shelley Park and Bucklands Beach) on Monday, with results of a follow-up sample taken on Wednesday expected in "coming days", McElnay said.

With the news of a positive case in a truck driver, this case and a family member have been transferred to MIQ. He visited a number of supermarkets in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, with Waikato locations of interest to be named later today.