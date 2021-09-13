Case numbers rise to 33 as Auckland alert level update nears

Today's report for new cases sees another rise, with 33 confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are in Auckland, and all but one are epidemiologically linked to the current outbreak.

This brings the total of the Auckland outbreak to 928, with 955 in total.

There are now 21 people in hospital with four in ICU or HDU. There are 10 cases at Middlemore Hospital, seven at Auckland City Hospital and four at North Shore Hospital.

There were also three cases found at the border.

Today's update comes as an update on Tāmaki Makaurau's alert levels will be announced at 4pm after Cabinet meets.

Te Ao Mārama will be live streaming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's press conference from the Beehive on our Facebook page and on our website.