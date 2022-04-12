Cases back over 10,000, but seven-day rolling average continues to decline

Despite the Ministry of Health reporting 11,063 new cases of Covid-19 today, the seven-day rolling average is in decline. Compared with last Tuesday's 12,785 seven-day rolling average, it is at 9,731 today.

And just yesterday, the 11 millionth vaccination was administered, representing another significant milestone, the ministry says.

There are 16 Covid-related deaths to report today. Five were female and the rest male. Of these, six were from the Auckland region, one fromWaikato, two from Whanganui, one from Mid Central, three from Wellington, two from Canterbury and one from Southern DHBs. One person was in their 30s, two in their 50s, three in their 70s, six in their 80s and four over 90 years of age.

Of today's new cases, there are 559 in Northland, 1,984 in Auckland, 965 in Waikato, 536 in Bay of Plenty, 214 in Lakes, 474 in Hawke's Bay, 534 in Mid Central, 225 in Whanganui, 370 in Taranaki, 111 in Tai Rāwhiti, 137 in Wairarapa, 683 in Capital and Coast, 355 in Hutt Valley, 404 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,813 in Canterbury, 250 in South Canterbury, 1,331 in Southern and 108 in West Coast DHBs. Just ten cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have declined from yesterday's 640 to 622 today. Of these, 29 are in Northland, 99 in Waitematā, 100 Counties Manukau, 90 in Auckland, 63 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, seven in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 19 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, 10 in Whanganui, 26 in Mid Central, 16 in Hutt Valley, 15 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, 13 in Nelson-Marlborough, 47 in Canterbury, six in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 29 in Southern hospitals. Some 23 people are in ICU, the same as yesterday's numbers.

There were also 47 first doses, 137 second doses, 21 third primary doses, 1,640 booster doses, 68 paediatric first doses and 834 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.