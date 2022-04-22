Cases back under 10,000 as Anzac weekend nears

As the country moves into Anzac weekend, the Ministry of Health has reported 9,390 new community cases of Covid-19, and 13 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths, which includes people who passed away in the past seven days, four were male and nine were female. One person was aged between 10 and 19 years, five were in their 70s, six in their 80s, and one person over 90. One person was from Northland, six from Auckland, one each from Waikato, Lakes, Whanganui and Wellington, and two from the Canterbury region.

The death total is now at 646, with the seven-day rolling average of deaths at 11.

Of the new cases, Auckland remains around the same number as yesterday, with 2,241 reported. Elsewhere, there are 399 in Northland, 731 in Waikato, 340 in Bay of Plenty, 179 in Lakes, 361 in Hawke's Bay, 353 in Mid Central, 128 in Whanganui, 266 in Taranaki, 108 in Tai Rāwhiti, 117 in Wairarapa, 537 in Capital and Coast, 282 in Hutt Valley, 317 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,610 in Canterbury, 224 in South Canterbury, 1,116 in Southern and 121 in West Coast DHBs. Just five cases are of unknown location.

The number of active cases is now at 57,138. Some 56 cases were also detected at the border.

The number of those in hospital with Covid-19 is at 522 today. Of these, 45 are in Northland, 84 in Waitematā, 72 in Counties Manukau, 80 in Auckland, 34 in Waikato, 28 in Bay of Plenty, 10 in Lakes, one in Tai Rāwhiti, 12 in Hawke's Bay, nine in Taranaki, two in Whanganui, 11 in Mid Central, 12 in Hutt Valley, 12 in Capital & Coast, four in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 66 in Canterbury, five in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 23 in Southern hospitals. Some 15 people are receiving ICU-level care.

There were also 44 first doses, 133 second doses, 27 third primary doses, 1,518 booster doses, 74 paediatric first doses and 894 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.