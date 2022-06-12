Cases down as nine more deaths reported

Reported Covid cases have dipped again today, with 4,402 new community cases announced by the Ministry of Health in Sunday's update. There were more than 5,200 cases on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5,919 today, down on last Sunday's 6,779.

There are now 41,416 active cases in Aotearoa.

A person in their 60s and three people in their 70s are among the nine deaths reported today. The ministry says four people in their 80s and a person over 90 also passed away with Covid this past week.

Six were men and three were women, who were from Northland, Auckland, Wellington, Canterbury and Southern DHB regions.

354 people are in hospital with Covid, including eight in intensive care. Their average age is 62.