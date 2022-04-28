Cases remain under 10,000; 13 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,047 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 Covid-related deaths today.

Of the deaths, which occurred over the last nine days excluding two that happened on April 4, five were women and the rest were men. Two people were from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Mid Central, one from Hawke's Bay and three from Canterbury. Two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, and five were over 90.

The death total is now at 723 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is at 13.

Of the new cases, there are 276 in Northland, 2,519 in the Auckland region, 550 in Waikato, 335 in Bay of Plenty, 129 in Lakes, 281 in Hawke's Bay, 344 in Mid Central, 108 in Whanganui, 215 in Taranaki, 137 in Tai Rāwhiti, 95 in Wairarapa, 589 in Capital and Coast, 236 in Hutt Valley, 358 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,505 in Canterbury, 185 in South Canterbury, 1,065 in Southern and 113 in West Coast DHBs. Just seven cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 484 today. Of these, 36 are in Northland, 74 in Waitematā, 60 in Counties Manukau, 105 in Auckland, 33 in Waikato, 14 in Bay of Plenty, three in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti, 12 in Hawke's Bay, seven in Taranaki, three in Whanganui, seven in Mid Central, 14 in Hutt Valley, nine in Capital & Coast, two in Wairarapa, six in Nelson-Marlborough, 60 in Canterbury, four in South Canterbury, none in West Coast and 33 in Southern hospitals. Some 15 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 46 first doses, 123 second doses, 20 third primary doses, 1,600 booster doses, 104 paediatric first doses and 1,121 paediatric second doses administered yesterday around the country.