Cases top 200 for third day straight

The Health Ministry is reporting a third consecutive day of 200-plus community cases of Covid-19, off the back of Saturday's single-day record of 243 new cases across Aotearoa.

Today, there are 208 new cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson-Marlborough and Canterbury. The majority are in Auckland, which is reporting 128 new Covid cases in the community, and Waikato which has 49.

The ministry says it is also announcing a case in Whanganui that was first reported as part of the Waikato numbers on Saturday. A further seven Northland cases and one Nelson-Marlborough case notified after today's cut off will be added to Monday's case numbers.

There are 19 border cases today.

One person is in intensive care in Rotorua hospital with Covid-19, with a total of 12 people currently receiving hospital treatment related to the virus.

Three cases are in Middlemore, two each in North Shore, Auckland, Waikato and Rotorua, and one case is in Christchurch hospital. Their average age is 59.

Today's cases

Twenty of the 49 new community cases in the Waikato are in Hamilton. A further two are in Ohaupo, one in Cambridge, one in Huntly, one in Matamata and one in Walton. The locations of the remaining cases are being investigated, the ministry says.

In the other DHB regions, Northland reported seven cases, Bay of Plenty 11, Hawke’s Bay five, Wellington and Nelson-Marlborough three each, and Lakes and South Canterbury each had one case.

On top of the seven Northland cases today, seven more were notified after the ministry’s cut-off and will be added to Monday's numbers. Of these 14 cases, six are in Kerikeri, one in Hokianga North and two in Whangarei.

In the Bay of Plenty, three cases are in the Western BOP and eight are in Tauranga.

In Wellington, in addition to today's three cases there are three more cases residing in the Wellington region registered to Auckland addresses, who are included in Auckland’s reported numbers today, the ministry says.

Of this total of six cases, four are in Wellington city and two in Porirua.

The ministry says there are four cases in Nelson-Marlborough today, including one which came in after cut-off that will be added to the ministry’s numbers in due course.

Three of these cases are based in the Nelson-Tasman region and one in Marlborough.