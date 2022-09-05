Casketeers Kaiora and Francis Tipene taking TV break to focus on whānau

By Waimanea Nuri, Te Rito journalism cadet

Kaiora and Francis Tipene and whānau of the popular television series The Casketeers has provided the world with valuable information about tikanga Māori- Māori customs.

Kaiora Tipene says despite the Tipene whānau nearing the decision to take a break, their future and ngākau for their mahi is definitely with whānau and tūpāpaku across Aotearoa.

"We have given all that we can to this industry and I like to believe we have portrayed our tangihanga, our people and how cultures around Aotearoa grieve and celebrate life differently."

Nikora Tipene, son of Kaiora and Francis Tipene, is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"We have always teamed up in my whānau to support each other and I am proud and thankful for my parents - all the effort they put into me will definitely be paid off in the future."

In September, Kaiora Tipene, a wife and mother of four from Kaitaia, will be going with her husband to the M9 event to discuss the importance of Te Reo Māori in their workplace.

She says that upholding values like aroha and kotahitanga is crucial in the funeral industry as it allows her to connect and communicate with whānau in need.

Tipene refers to "customers" as whānau, a straightforward phrase that stands for aroha and kotahitanga.

"I don't refer to clients as clients or customers as customers, for me that term is very transactional, so I love to use the kupu/word "Whānau" or family.

She says building trust with whānau is a vital part of her mahi, because people tend to approach Tipene Funerals at their most vulnerable moments.

"The best way to do that is simply by saying haere mai whānau, nau mai whānau - come on family, welcome family".

Having earned a Bachelor of Education from the University of Auckland and a Diploma in Business from the Manukau Institute of Technology, Kaiora started working in the funeral industry as an administrator, an accountant, and a qualified funeral director.

She says growing up in a small town, Kaitaia, marae and whānau are everywhere and it was always important to her father that they go to every funeral to help and support every whānau in their community.

In Māori culture, it is customary to be aware of the common traditions that make up Tangihanga or funerals. Tipene says the marae is the best place to learn it all in its entirety, since it is where everyone gathers to karanga, whaikōrero, tū atu, tū mai or pai eke.

"Grieving for us comes naturally, it helps to engage with our whānau and tūpāpaku. So I love where I am today, purely because it defines who I am as a Wahine Māori."

Tipene will be attending the M9 event with a wide perspective and understanding on Te Ao Māori, focusing on the customs and values needed for the Funeral industry and continues to remember the importance of this event.

She says the quote 'Whiua ki te ao! - Hurl the Māori language to the world!' reminds her of a waiata.

"Whiua ki te ao, whiua ki te rangi, whiua ki ngā iwi katoa. When I am singing that waiata, I feel like I'm giving my all to everyone, so they can earn all things māori and most importantly, te reo māori."

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Francis and Kaiora are speaking at the series' second edition, on September 9, Whiu ki te ao! - Hurl the Māori language to the world! Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language. There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes journalist and trailblazing news anchor Oriini Kaipara (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe), songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed "activist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award-winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Tickets for M9 are available now – visit Ticketmaster for more details.