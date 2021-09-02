Casualties named from car crash on Henderson Valley Road

Hendrix Atutolu, 23, and Pia Korewha, 29, yesterday died at the scene of a serious car accident on Henderson Valley Road, West Auckland as police tried to provide first aid.

One of the other occupants of the car who was injured in the incident is still in a stable condition in hospital and a fourth victim has been released from the hospital.

Police and Victim Support are assisting the whānau.

At 12:38 am police driving on Henderson Valley Road noticed a car speeding in the opposite direction and chased it.

A short time later, they discovered the car, which they allege appeared to have been driving without lights, slammed into a power pole further down the road.

An investigation is still under way into the full circumstances of this incident.

Henderson Valley Road was closed overnight and remains closed at this stage due to damaged power lines, which are being restored.

Police have notified the Independent Police Complaints Authority.