Catch Me If You Can – Rocket Lab’s mission early tomorrow

By Oriwa Atkins, Te Rito journalism cadet.

Rocket Lab is planning a tricky manoeuvre over Aotearoa skies this weekend.

Early tomorrow at 6.15am it will launch an Electron rocket into orbit, then use a helicopter to capture its booster as it falls to earth. Watch here for the livestream.

It’s part of Rocket Lab’s “Catch Me If You Can” project, to launch and reuse rockets.

When the rocket is launched, its first-stage engine will fall off.

Rocket Lab will use parachutes to slow its descent, then a modified helicopter will catch and secure the booster and bring it back to the ground.

Tests will be run by Rocket Lab’s Auckland complex to see if it can be reused.

Chief executive Peter Beck says they’re keen to refine the process.

“We’re eager to get the helicopter back out there and advance our rocket reusability even further.”