Catholic Church not doing enough to stop sexual abuse – Victim Advocate

An advocate for sexual abuse victims fears that the Catholic Church is not doing enough to prevent sexual abuse.

Advocate Murray Heasley is helping abuse victims testify before the Royal Commission of Inquiry. He gave us his thoughts below.

“We don’t have great confidence with this institution in dealing with these rates of paedophilia. It’s a big issue,” Heasley says.

With priests coming into Aotearoa from overseas, Heasley is unsure if these men of the cloth are being properly screened.

Presiding Bishop for NZ Pat Dunn gave a statement about the processes employed by both the Church and State, to keep people safe.