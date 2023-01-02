Catholics mourn death of Pope Benedict

Catholics across New Zealand are mourning Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died on the New Year's eve at the age of 95.

Pope Benedict died at 9.34 p.m. New Zealand time in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, the place of his papal retirement.

“The Church in New Zealand, with Catholics all over the world, will offer prayers for the Emeritus Pope, and he will be remembered in Masses around the country,”. Archbishop of Wellington and President of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, Cardinal John Dew said.

“He will be remembered as a very good theologian, and for me as a very kind and cultured gentleman who will obviously go down in history as the first Pope to resign in 600 years.”

Born in Bavaria, Germany in 1927 as Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict led the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013.

He was the first to resign the papacy since Pope Gregory XII, in 1415.

“Many people saw that as a brave and wise decision, as he acknowledged that he no longer had the strength to lead the Church” Cardinal Dew said.

“We should also express gratitude for his life of prayer for the Church in his retirement,”

The current pope and successor of Pope Benedict, Pope Francis will preside over the funeral on Thursday 5 January at 9.30 a.m. in the Vatican’s St Peter's Square.