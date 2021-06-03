Cause of Coatesville fire not accidental

Following multiple enquiries, Police have established that the cause of a fire in the northwest Auckland suburb of Coatesville, killing two people, was not accidental.

On May 25, Phoenix Lee Cairo Roycroft, 13, and his father,r Lee Daniel Roycroft, 42, were killed when a fire engulfed a sleep-out in their home.

The family described Phoenix as a "cheeky, loveable and typical 13-year-old-boy" who had a strong bond with his nana.

Lee was described as a hardworking and respected member of the local community, and was known for his talent on the guitar and piano.

Police are not seeking anyone in relation to the incident.

Police will continue the investigation on behalf of the Coroner.