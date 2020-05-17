Cautious return to school for some

By Te Ao - Māori News

Tomorrow will mark the first day of school under alert level 2, and the Ministry of Education is expecting all children aged six to 16 years old to be at school. Some parents though keen to send their children back are taking extra precautions.
 

