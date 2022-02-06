Celebrate Waitangi with Whakaata Māori

Māori Television is commemorating Waitangi Day with waiata, speeches, debates, film and documentaries all-day today, following the cancellation of in-person events due to the pandemic.

The coverage hosted by Stacey Morrison and Neil Waka starts at 7am and celebrates Aotearoa's journey as a nation with a special two- hour broadcast that features insights and interviews filmed in the past fortnight by iwi content partner Te Hiku Media.

PM Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) will join audiences for speeches and prayer during the programme.

Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima says the collaboration with iwi media ensures unique Māori viewpoints will be shared with all New Zealanders on our national day.

“It is critical that Māori perspectives are told by Māori and contribute to our strengths as a nation. Our partnership with iwi media ensures these stories are recorded and shared for our mokopuna and all future generations of Aotearoa.”

Morning coverage also includes a flashback to Waitangi across the years before a one-hour Te Ao With Moana special where Moana Maniapoto sits down with mana wāhine, Māori and non-Māori, on the influence of women to our national journey as well as waiata performances.

“Like many New Zealanders, some of our most eloquent activists did not grow up with talk of te tiriti at the kitchen table.” says Tāhuhu Kaupapa Maramena Roderick.

“In this 60-minute special, Moana asks eight women how they began to connect the dots, what drives their activism, whether things have changed over the past few decades and what the role of Pākehā allies and champions is?

“In between the lively and provocative kōrero, Moana and her musicians perform songs like Treaty, Ancestors and Calling You – lyrics that remind us of our shared legacy as descendants of saltwater people who have te tiriti, which represents such powerful potential.”

The day’s afternoon line-up is dedicated to Kiwi films and documentaries; with the evening packed with concerts and music, including the premiere of ‘A Reason to Rhyme’, a documentary on the rise of hip hop in Aotearoa.

The day's commemorations will wrap up with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and inspiration behind Troy Kingi’s latest and most personal album to date.

Waitangi Day on Whakaata Māori begins at 7am on Māori Television (Sky 15, Freeview 5) and online at maoritelevision.com