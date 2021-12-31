Celebrating Māori - New Year Honours List

This year’s New Year Honours List includes 26 Māori and 15 Pasifika who have been recognised for serving their community or for a significant achievement.

Arise, Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Robert Nairn Gillies (Ngāti Whakaue) for his services to Māori and war commemoration.

Mr Robert Gillies is the last remaining member of the 28th Māori Battalion and served in B Company during World War 2 from 1942 to 1945, across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and primarily in Italy.

Arise, Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Ms Lisa Carrington (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) for her services to canoe racing.

Ms Lisa Carrington is New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, having won six Olympic medals, five gold and one bronze across a total of 23 medals in her canoe racing career.

Arise, Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Peter (Rāwiri Paratene) David Broughton (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) for his services to Māori, film and theatre.

Mr Rāwiri Paratene is an acclaimed actor, writer and director for stage and screen, who has been active for over five decades and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 for his contributions.

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa) for her services to Māori and education.

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere has been championing Māori education and early childhood education for more than 40 years.

Arise, Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Alexander (Alex) Nathan (Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua) for his services to Māori and art. Mr Alex Nathan was heavily involved in the researching and presenting of Treaty of Waitangi claims lodged by Te Iwi o Te Roroa in 1986.

Mrs Monica Stockdale (Ngāti Kahungunu) for her services to Māori health. Monica Stockdale has contributed to health outcomes by helping rehabilitate those suffering from addictions, particularly Māori, since 1983.

Ms Jane Tehira (Ngāpuhi) for her services to sport. Ms Jane Tehira is the first woman to represent New Zealand in three different sporting codes, namely basketball, softball and hockey from the 1950s, winning seven national titles.

Mr Victor Thomas Walker (Te Aitanga a Hauiti) for his services to the Māori community. Mr Victor Walker has dedicated more than 35 years to the Te Tairāwhiti region through several organisations.

Arise, Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Louise Ānaru-Tangira (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) for her services to education. Ms Louise Ānaru-Tangira was Principal of Flaxmere College from 2010 to 2019, leading the school from a point of low student achievement and attendance to reach high achievement rates that were recognised with the Supreme Award at the 2018 Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Mr Nigel John Floyd Borell (Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Te Whakatōhea) for his services to Māori art. Mr Nigel Borell is an artist, curator, researcher and Māori art advocate.

Dr Graeme Holt Fenton (Ngāti Pākehā) for his services to Māori and rural health. Dr Graeme Fenton has been a General Practitioner for 54 years, making notable contributions to Māori and rural health.

Ms Tanea Jane Heke (Ngāpuhi) for her services to the arts and Māori. Ms Tanea Heke has been committed to upholding kaupapa Māori, mana Māori and mātauranga Māori as an actor, director and producer for theatre and film since the late 1990s.

Dr Kathleen (Kathie) Gaye Irwin (Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou) for her services to Māori education. Dr Kathie Irwin has engaged in research in Māori education for more than 30 years.

Mr Anthony (Tony) Rangi Kake (Ngāti Hau, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Whāwhākia and Tainui) for his services to Māori. Mr Tony Kake is a leader in the South Auckland community and a champion for Māori interests, with a background in Māori health, community housing, community and marae development.

Mrs Margery (Mahora Peters) Sylvia Pita (Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Hine) for her services to music. Mrs Pita was an original band member of the Māori Volcanics Showband, established in 1964, who went on to perform Māori and Polynesian songs and dances in 53 countries over 40 years.

Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Maniapoto) for her services to Māori and the law. Professor Jacinta Ruru is one of New Zealand’s leading Māori legal scholars and has been involved in celebrating mātauranga Māori for more than 20 years.

Mrs Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen (Waikato-Tainui) for her services to Māori and the community. Mrs Rukumoana Schaafhausen has contributed to Waikato in the area of water provision and leadership to iwi and Māori health providers since 1996.

Mr John Tahana Ward-Holmes (Ngāti Tama and Te Ātiawa) for his services to Māori and conservation. Mr John Ward-Holmes (Ngāti Tama, Te Ātiawa) has contributed to conservation and Ngāti Tama’s customary interests in Golden Bay through various leadership roles.

Mr William (Willie) Richard Wright (Te Uri o Hau) for his services to conservation. Mr Willie Wright has been Programme Manager of Te Uri O Hau / Integrated Kaipara Harbour Management Group (IKHMG) since 2015, having been Chairperson since 1996.

The Queen’s Service Medal

Mrs Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri (Ngāti Porou) for her services to Māori. Mrs Gina Chaffey-Aupouri has been an advocate for Ngāti Porou through health education as a nurse and empowerment for whānau, hapū and iwi through community development.

Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare (Bella) Morrell for her services to the Māori language and community. Reverend Canon Bella Morrell has supported the Dunedin community for more than 60 years and advocated for the use of Te Reo Māori for several generations of whānau.

The complete New Year's Honours List can be viewed here.

Disclaimer: Māori TV were only able to identify 20 Māori out of 26 on the Honours List. Please contact us if you know of any others that we may have missed.