Cell phone tower fire, Papatoetoe

In the early hours of this morning Police were called to a fire at a cell phone tower in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB says a scene examination has been conducted at the site and enquiries are still ongoing.

He adds that the fire is being treated as suspicious and that Police are continuing to work with Fire and Emergency investigators.

Police say the criminal damage of critical infrastructure is treated seriously.

Anyone with information should contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.