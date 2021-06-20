Ceremony to mark 71st anniversary of Korean War

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park Photo / File

A commemoration to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War is to be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington on Friday.

"An Act of Remembrance ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Pukeahu," Manatū Taonga chief historian Neill Atkinson said in a statement.

6,000 New Zealanders served in Korea between 1950 and 1957. 4,700 were members of the Army’s Kayforce and 1,300 served on six Royal New Zealand Navy frigates, active around the Korean peninsula.

Forty-five New Zealand servicemen, including two naval personnel, died as a result of their service.

Māori gun crew from 162 Battery, 16 NZ Rd Regt, serving in Korea, circa 30 April 1953. From left: Gunners P Te Kani (Tauranga), W Martin (Whakatāne), J J Hudson (Whakatāne), B Mangu (Gisborne), and L/Bdr J T Popata (Kaitaia). Taken by an official photographer. Source / Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. /records/22749706 Ref: K-2007-F.

"The commemoration will remember the service and sacrifice of these New Zealanders and will also acknowledge the devastating impact of this conflict on the people of Korea."

The annual ceremony will be attended by Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri, Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, Republic of Korea Ambassador Mr Sang-jin Lee, and Mr Leasi Papali'I Tommy Scanlan, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

People wishing to attend the commemoration should arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Buckle Street, Wellington at 10.45am on Friday for an 11.00am start.