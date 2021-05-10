Cervical cancer screening cash injection bittersweet for Sandy Morrison of Smear your mea campaign

Reflecting on the government's $118 million cash injection to tackle cervical and breast cancer, Sandy Morrison says it's been a long time coming

“How many Māori women would still be with us if this attention and this funding had been given a lot earlier.”

She, along with her whānau, has devoted the past two years to campaigning for wāhine Māori to keep up their cervical smears.

Her daughter, Talei founded the Smear your mea trust and became a household name following the work she did to help prevent wāhine Māori from developing cervical cancer up until her death in 2019.

“It was pretty bittersweet really. One part of me goes 'finally' that there is some funding attention and just acknowledgement.

“I think what I appreciated from Dr Ayesha Verral's initial statement is she said two important things. She said it's a tragedy and it's preventable and I think for me personally, I needed to hear that,” she said.

Saving lives

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verral says the investments will save lives, reduce inequities and address long-standing problems in women's health.

“The current cervical screening programme has been a very effective tool for reducing cervical cancer. But only about 61% of eligible wahine Māori access it because of the whakamā, associated with the current procedure, time and cost.”

Mana Wahine health service managerTira Albert is excited about the announcement and says she's confident the new cervical cancers tests will encourage more wāhine to get screened.

“I would say the majority of the women that come to our hauora for cervical screening would be happy to use this self-test. But we do need to be mindful that we do have wahine who won't be able to self-test.

“I'm talking about our wāhine with co-morbidities, wahine with mental health issues, so it's great that we're going to be able to provide a choice.”