Challenge to return ailing father home for burial

A Whangarei family face a new challenge to return their ailing father home for burial. The issue arose after the isolated rural community where he was raised set up a blockade to prevent families returning home to bury their dead in an effort to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay.

At 69, Hohepa Rudolph (Te Uri O Tai), aka Hori Rurawhe, is nearing the end of a long period of suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Commonly referred to as COPD, the disease is characterised by long-term breathing problems.

A much loved senior elder of the district, Hori's humble abode at Kaumātua Cresent has become a hive of activity with his immediate whānau all gathered to share this time with him and play host to an array of visitors coming and going on a daily basis.

“Those who wish to be returned home for burial should be allowed,” Hori says. “They are sick of waiting for family to take them home, and there are others awaiting the outcome of my situation because if we are successful then it will set a precedent for all.”

The Covid-19 related situation poses a new challenge for the Māori community in Whangarei with Te Rōpū Kaumātua o Otangarei calling a meeting to discuss contingencies and how they could assist the whānau.

Kuia Taka Hei (Te Orewai, Ngāti Hine) recalls their visit.

"He said to us, 'The man is not even dead and you’ve come to get me?' I said to him, 'You didn’t hear my words, we’ve come while you’re alive to see you face-to-face. We want to assist you and your wife and family, we’re offering our (Otangarei) marae for your exclusive use, the marae where you’ve stood and provided leadership on a whole range of issues in the modern world.'"

Hori wears a multitude of hats. He is a cultural advisor to the NZ Police and NorthTec Tai Tokerau Wānanga and is widely acknowledged as the senior historian of his people, Te Uri o Tai. He is also a real character and one of the great things about this man is how he shares his knowledge and advice - with a trademark quip that has you laughing so long that you do not realise until his words resonate with you that you actually got a telling off.

Today he quips about a physical confrontation should his whānau attempt to return him home for burial.

“If our whānau get struck and have a nose bleed, we’ll offer them the other side. But if they accept the offer, it's time to run," he laughs.

Hei says, “Despite his physical situation, his mind is still sharp and he continues to guide all of us and warn us, 'Do the job but be careful.'”

Last week, a family were blocked from returning a deceased member home for burial and had to resort to taking their loved one all the way to her mother's side in Te Teko for burial.

With a photo of his ancestress above him, Hori tells those gathered around that his final wish is to be buried on top of her, with his family expecting a visit today from the police to assist them in achieving this.

Hori says, “There is a saying at home that if you share compassion today the time will come when it is returned and shared with you. So the answers to many of the issues we face today are in our traditional sayings.”