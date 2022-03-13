Champion arm-wrestler 'The Beast' Heta-Morris aims for 10th national title

Source / Te Ao Toa

He has arms the same size as a tree, Maateiwarangi 'The Beast' Heta-Morris (Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa) recently defended his arm-wrestling national title. Can he be beaten? We find out.

"This will be my 10th nationals and also if I win today it'll be 10 years in a row," Heta-Morris told Te Ao Toa.

"It's still in the making but I'm hoping to head over to Dubai and have a little arm-wrestle at the end of the year. Next month, I have an arm-wrestling comp over in Australia."

