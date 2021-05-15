Champions focused on staying grounded for Brumbies game

Photo Credit / Sky Sport

After the Highlanders and Hurricanes both demolished their trans-Tasman rivals on Friday night, it is the turn of the Brumbies and Rebels to face the New Zealand super rugby heat in Saturday's games.

The Brumbies have the tough task of attempting to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch in the earlier game.

While they may be Australia's second-best super rugby side, finishing behind the Queensland Reds in their local competition, the Brumbies will be up against it in Christchurch. Rarely, do the Crusaders ever lose there. Even the Chiefs who played a thrilling Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Crusaders ultimately went down 24-13 there in the end.

The Brumbies, who have not beaten the Crusaders in Christchurch in 21 years, are backing themselves, however, with lock Darcy Swain telling media, "we won’t disappoint".

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is keeping his team grounded. "If we turn up to this competition thinking it's going to be easy, we won't be holding that trophy up, that's for sure,” he told Stuff.

KIck-off is at Orangetheory Stadium at 7.05pm.

The Blues and Rebels meet in Melbourne in the later game, at 9.45pm NZ time. The Rebels finished fourth in the Australian competition.