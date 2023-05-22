Chanel Harris-Tavita back in Warriors colours next season

After stepping away from rugby league at the end of last year, Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the game, rejoining the One NZ Warriors next year.

Broken out first by warriors.kiwi, the playmaker is committing to a two-year deal with the Warriors for 2024 and 2025, a year on from announcing that 2022 would be his last before venturing abroad and pursuing writing this year.

His last match for the Warriors was against the Gold Coast Titans for his 54th game, and he made an appearance for Toa Sāmoa at the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia in November last year.

“Chanel was only 23 when he made an incredibly brave decision to take time out from the game,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“But, while he wanted to experience life away from training as a professional athlete, the door was always open to him if he wanted to return to the Warriors.

“Chanel is a quality player and, at just 24, he still has a lot of football in front of him.

“He’s refreshed, loves the Warriors and is really excited about what’s happening in all areas at the club. He wants to be part of it and to contribute.”

His return follows the news of another former Warrior returning to the club next year, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Tuivasa-Sheck's callback to rugby league happened after a short stint switching codes to union, playing for the Auckland Blues and All Blacks.

After a bye round, the Warriors will play in Napier this week against the Brisbane Broncos and will play in their indigenous round jersey, Te Kāhu Kura.





